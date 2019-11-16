Car chase may be linked to Little Village murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people were arrested overnight, following a police chase that began in Little Village and ended in the West Chatham neighborhood.

The pursuit began just before midnight Friday, near 23rd and sawyer.

A short while later, the car that was being chased crashed near 75th and Perry.

Two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

Police say the car matched the description of a car wanted in connection with a shooting in Little Village on November 12th.

Police would not elaborate, because the investigation into the chase is ongoing.

But, it appears they are referring to the murder of a nurse in Little Village on Tuesday night.

Frank Agulair had just finished work at a nursing home, and was walking home after stopping for snacks.

Someone opened fire on Agulair as he was carrying his laundry, and killed him.

A vigil was held near the scene Friday night, where police also held an outdoor role call.

Police believe Agulair was mistakenly identified as a rival gang member.

Nine people have been shot in little village since Halloween, when 7-year-old Gisselle Zamaga was hit by a stray bullet while trick-or-treating.

She was released from the hospital Friday.