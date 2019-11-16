Bears fly out sick teen to L.A. as part of special surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — 15-year-old Conner Wilson arrived at O-Hare Saturday as part of an incredible surprise by the Bears.

Earlier in the week, Advocate Children’s Hospital and the Bears arrived at Wilson’s home with a simple request; help us beat the Rams in Los Angeles.

The surprise took a little while to sink in for the diehard Bears fan.

Life has been difficult for the family after Wilson’s mother, Barb, took him to the doctor with a cough. The cough turned out to be Lymphoma.

His family is beyond grateful for the generosity of the Bears.

“It allows us to forget and let him be a kid again,” his mother said. “And gives us two days to enjoy ourselves.”

On Saturday, Wilson and his family arrived at O’Hare ready to head to sunny L.A.

But first, they spent time with a bunch of Bears at Halas Hall, including head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

In fact, “Conner” will be in the playbook as a play on Sunday.

“Ok, you got it, it’ll score us a touchdown,” Nagy said.

Even if it doesn’t, family is just hopeful they’ll be able to focus on something other than Conner’s diagnosis.

Wilson and his family will be watching at Los Angeles Coliseum in primetime Sunday night.