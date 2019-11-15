Water boil order issued for Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A water boil order was issued for Highland Park due to a water main break.

The city issued the order for commercial properties, and it is expected to be lifted sometime on Friday.

The water boil order was issued for the following locations:

1393 Half Day Rd. 2744 Skokie Valley Rd. 2748 Skokie Valley Rd. 2750-2760 Skokie Valley Rd. 2772-2782 Skokie Valley Rd. 2860 Skokie Valley Rd. 2868 Skokie Valley Rd. 2870 Skokie Valley Rd. 2900 Skokie Valley Rd. 2930 Skokie Valley Rd.

Individuals using water at the affected properties should use bottled water for drinking, cooking and washing fruits and vegetables.

The city said tap water is safe for consumption in unaffected properties within the city.

For more information, visit Highland Park’s Facebook page or the city’s website.