The slow warmup stalls until Wednesday

The slow warmup after the extreme cold of earlier this week will stall over the next few days with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 today through Tuesday. The normal high from the 16th through the 19th ranges from 48 down to 46 degrees by the 19th. The high of 50 predicted for Wednesday would be the first day with a high temperature above normal at O’Hare since October 21st. A rain/snow mix on Sunday will be the best chance of precipitation until Wednesday night and Thursday when a better chance for rain develops.

The upper air pattern that has brought us well below normal temperatures has also brought above normal temperatures to the southwest. A strong storm moving along the east coast is producing coastal flood advisories, high wind and gale warnings to coastal locations.