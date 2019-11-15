Shocking video shows scary close call as truck slides across icy Illinois highway

Posted 6:30 PM, November 15, 2019, by

As winter weather arrives, Illinois State Police are warning drivers to slow down, especially in poor driving conditions. And they posted a shocking video on social media as part of the warning.

Troopers called it a “miracle on the ice.”

Two troopers were changing a flat tire for a woman on Interstate 64 near Wayne City earlier this week when a truck slid across the highway and overturned.

The troopers and the woman dove into the ditch and the truck flew over her and barely missed the troopers.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

The troopers were not injured.

The driver of the truck was cited with failing to slow down.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.