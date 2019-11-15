Shocking video shows scary close call as truck slides across icy Illinois highway

As winter weather arrives, Illinois State Police are warning drivers to slow down, especially in poor driving conditions. And they posted a shocking video on social media as part of the warning.

Troopers called it a “miracle on the ice.”

Two troopers were changing a flat tire for a woman on Interstate 64 near Wayne City earlier this week when a truck slid across the highway and overturned.

The troopers and the woman dove into the ditch and the truck flew over her and barely missed the troopers.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

The troopers were not injured.

The driver of the truck was cited with failing to slow down.