Police, community members gather in Little Village days after man shot and killed

CHICAGO — Community members in Little Village gathered Friday night for a vigil to honor a man who was shot an killed earlier this week.

Frank Aguilar, 32, was walking in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a gray SUV drove by and someone in the vehicle fired a gun, hitting Aguilar in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aguilar’s family said he was on his way to his home near 32nd Street and Hamlin. He had just finished his shift at Misericordia Nursing Home, where he worked as a nurse. He was carrying a laundry basket and was still in his scrubs.

Family and friends held photos and candles and memories of a man they said would do anything for anyone.

“He’d give the clothes off your back to help you,” Aguilar’s uncle Joshua Alcazar said.

His family believes the shooter thought he was in a rival gang. Police said Aguilar had no gang affiliation.

Police held an outdoor roll call in the neighborhood Friday night and said gang violence is to blame for the uptick in shootings and homicides in the area.

They said they have some good leads in Aguilar’s shooting and they are adding more officers to Little Village.