‘Our warrior is home!’ 7-year-old shot while trick-or-treating in Little Village released from hospital

CHICAGO — The 7-year-old girl who was shot while trick-or-treating Halloween night in Little Village was released from the hospital Friday.

Her family posted a photo of Gisselle Zamaga on Facebook with a caption that began, “Our warrior is home!”

The post said she is “now on the road to recovery. This is a huge step! Still a long road ahead.”

Gisselle was injured during a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on Oct. 31. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Prosecutors said the bullets were intended for a rival gang member, and a 15-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile and remains in custody.