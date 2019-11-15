× Nurses at University of Chicago Medical Center set strike date

CHICAGO — Nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center set a strike date for Nov. 26 — two days before Thanksgiving.

If the strike happens, it would be the second strike for the nurses this year. On Sept. 20, about 2,200 nurses walked out for a day

The nurses are protesting a plan by the hospital to eliminate patient care support nurses. The union claims the move would compromise patient safety.

Hospital officials said they’re disappointed in the union’s decision.

Two more bargaining sessions are set between Friday and the planned strike date.