Man fatally shot outside Northwest Side charter school

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in front of a charter school in the South Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Laramie, in front of Moving Everest Charter School.

Police said a 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was shot. A teacher from the school got into his vehicle and performed CPR on the man. The vehicle was not in park and ended out crashing a short distance away, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moving Everest Charter School was placed on lockdown as police searched for the gunman.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.