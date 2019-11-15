Man critically injured by bullet fired into living room in Roseland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after someone opened fire on a house in the Roseland neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near 111th and Emerald.

Police said the 49-year-old man was playing cards in his living room, when bullets entered the home through the front window. The man was hit in the stomach.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown how many people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.