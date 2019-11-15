Former Chicago police officer wants record expunged after fatal 2012 shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The former Chicago police officer acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of Rekia Boyd had a hearing with a judge Thursday to have his court record cleared.

Dante Servin was off-duty when he accidentally shot Boyd. He said he was firing at a man he thought had a gun. Servin was charged and later acquitted of manslaughter charges in Boyd's death.

He resigned from the Chicago Police Department to protect his pension, and now wants his record expunged.

Boyd's family has argued that should not happen, however.

"This is painful," said Martinez Sutton, Boyd's brother. "First you let him go, now you pay him a reward for a good job done, and then you're about to expunge it from his record so he could possibly do it again."