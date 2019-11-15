Early week record cold has eased but pattern ahead is hardly “warm”; developing mid-U.S. upper trough suggests cloudier pattern—especially Sunday through Tuesday; some rain/snow showers possible then; Eastern Seaboard prepares for wind and waves with developing fall storm

Posted 12:20 AM, November 15, 2019, by
