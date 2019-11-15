Early week record cold has eased but pattern ahead is hardly “warm”; developing mid-U.S. upper trough suggests cloudier pattern—especially Sunday through Tuesday; some rain/snow showers possible then; Eastern Seaboard prepares for wind and waves with developing fall storm
Season’s first snowflakes are possible tonight in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs
Downpours—some thundery—headed for Chicago Friday/Fri. night as Montana braces for record weekend snows; developing “wavy” jet stream pattern to support warm, humid surge here by Monday while breaking scores of temp records over Eastern U.S. next week
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
Coldest air in 5 months to blow into Chicago in time for the weekend
Is a volatile winter on the way? Tom Skilling looks at the facts
Early sampling of September weather
Weekend warmth/ humidity to trigger a few thunderstorms
Heavy rain potential setting up for portions of northern Indiana, well east of the Chicago Metro area
Fresh snowpack & frigid arctic flow sets stage for Chicago’s coldest early season high on the books & the record coldest Nov 12 max temp; predicted pattern change to bring temps back to levels closer to normal next week
Abnormally cool, unsettled pattern featuring ‘NW’upper flow locked in next 2 weeks; Chicago to remain on the frequently cloudy north side of the jet stream into next week; weekly Lake Michigan data puts lake 36” above the average since 1918
Active pattern continues—the second of two disturbances reintroduces rain and to the west & north some possible wet snow Tues night into Wed; more potent Halloween storm with gusty winds, rain & possible wet snow comes next
Temperatures tumble 20+ degrees in 8 hours setting up a blustery, chilly weekend here while sections of the Dakotas dig out from 2+ feet of wind-driven snow, blizzard conditions; milder pattern to re-establish itself later next week
Wednesday’s high winds move on; quieter/sunnier Thursday leads into a cool night; 60°+ highs return Friday through Monday; windy autumn storm tugs cooler air back into Chicago next week; Gulf Coast residents on the look-out for a developing tropical system