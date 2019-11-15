CTU members approve contract

CHICAGO —Chicago teachers will approve their contract.

Chicago Teachers Union released a statement late Friday that said member will ratify the tentative agreement.

The union is still in the process of counting votes but have counted enough to know it will pass.

“With eighty percent of schools reporting, members have voted 81 percent yes to ratify the new contract with CPS,” the statement said.

More than half of the Chicago Teachers Union’s elected delegates backed the agreement on Oct. 30, suspending the strike and letting classes resume.

The strike followed months of unsuccessful negotiations between the union, Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration. More than 300,000 students and their families were affected.

The agreement includes a 16% pay raise for teachers during the five-year contract.

The strike also netted $35 million to enforce class size limits and a commitment to put nurses and social workers in every school by 2023.