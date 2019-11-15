Coldest first half of November in at least 150 years

November is typically a month of rapid change with “normal” temperatures declining faster than any other month in Chicago as the descent into winter takes place. But, this year has been anything but “normal.”

The opening 15 days have averaged 31.2 degrees, a reading nearly 13 degrees below normal, and good enough to rank as the coldest November 1-15 since weather records began here in 1871, nearly 150 years ago.

A slow warm-up is expected in coming days, peaking the middle of next week, when temperatures could reach or exceed 50 degrees for the first time in two weeks.

