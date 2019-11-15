Another student protest at high school in Tinley Park amid racial tensions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Another protest is expected to take place at a high school in Tinley Park Friday morning, amid racial tensions at the school.

Victor J. Andrew High School's Principal Bob Nolting confirmed there was a physical altercation in the school's hallway Wednesday, that was captured on video.

Nolting said the fight was fueled by a year-old social media post containing a video showing a "culturally insensitive act" by a student. Nolting said a video was AirDropped to many students, so its origins are unclear.

Then, another video allegedly surfaced of a white student in blackface, and the burning of a Quran.

On Thursday, dozens of students gathered outside the high school to protest what they said is unfair treatment by the school administration and to condemn intolerance at the school. The students plan to gather once again Friday morning.

Some students and parents claim the school has mishandled the situation. Nolting said the kids involved in the fight have been disciplined. In a voicemail to school families, he encouraged parents to speak with their kids about respecting one another.

"We are not immune to the hate and intolerance in our world. That said, I know we can address this and celebrate all of our kids, no matter their race, religion, gender, or orientation," Nolting said.

Critics claim there’s also racism in how school administrators have disciplined students.

Due to the situation, a heightened police presence will be in place Friday at Andrew High.