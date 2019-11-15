‘Alligator Man’ talks about new coloring book, life after catching Humboldt Park gator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The man famous for capturing Chance the Snapper over the summer is back with a coloring book and visited WGN Morning News to talk about life after becoming famous in Chicago.

Gator expert Frank Robb's coloring book features him and Chance the Snapper and their adventures in Chicago.

Robb regularly visits the gator at his new home in St. Augustine, Florida and said he's doing great at his enclosure there, where he's being housed with two other gators. But Robb still comes to Chicago often, too, where he's widely considered a celebrity.

You can catch Robb at Caddyshack Restaurant in Rosemont on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He'll be signing copies of the new coloring book.