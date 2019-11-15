4th-grader gives Friday’s weather forecast

Posted 8:26 AM, November 15, 2019, by
Data pix.

Friday Forecaster: Linnea Healy, 4th grade, Palmer Elementary School

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.