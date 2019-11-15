× 2 teens shot in Back of the Yards: police

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the teens were shot in the 5200 block of South Ashland Avenue by three people.

The fire department said a 16-year-old male and 18-year-old female were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 18-year-old was stabilized and the 16-year-old was listed in grave condition.

Guglielmi said police were searching for video and evidence after the shooting.

No further information was provided.