World Pizza Champion Justin Wadstein heats up WGN with pizza spinning tricks

Justin Wadstein is a 14 time World Pizza Champion and is apart of Ripley's Believe it or Not's new book, "Beyond the Bizzare!"

As a grade school student, Justin Wadstein started working at his grandparents pizza shop, he saw the workers spinning the dough and fell in love. Wadstein started spinning everything from binders, to pillows, to folding chairs, and of course pizza dough! At the age of 19, he decided to compete in the World Pizza Games in Las Vegas.

