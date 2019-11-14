Student hospitalized after being stabbed by classmate at Waukegan high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A student was hospitalized after being stabbed by a classmate in a bathroom at a Waukegan high school.

The Waukegan Police Department is investigating after an incident involving two students at Waukegan High School’s Washington campus on Thursday around noon.

An altercation allegedly occurred between two students in the bathroom of the second floor. One allegedly stabbing the other with a sharp object. It is unclear if the object used was a knife.

The school was placed on soft lockdown and an email was sent to parents informing them of the situation. They email also referenced a threatening message that was scrawled on a school wall earlier in the week. The two incidents are not related.

Parents were told there will be increased security moving forward quote as this week continues into the next.

“…you will notice some enhanced safety measures at our campus,” the email from Principal Timothy Bryner said. “These procedures will be in place to ensure the safety of all students and staff while limiting distractions to the school environment.”

The student who was stabbed was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.