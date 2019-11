Attention dog owners: Scientists are looking for 10,000 dogs to study.

Researchers hope their findings will help shed some light on human aging.

The study by the University of Washington School of Medicine will look at the dogs’ vet records, DNA samples and gut microbes among other things.

The dogs would live at home and keep their regular routine.

All breeds, ages and sizes are needed.

More information at https://dogagingproject.org/