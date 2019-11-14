Lunchbreak: Candy Apple French Toast

Posted 12:42 PM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, November 14, 2019
Darnell Reed, Chef and Owner of Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Event:

Thanksgiving Day Brunch at Luella’s Southern Kitchen

10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

4609 North Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60625

http://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com

Recipe:

Candy Apple French Toast 

Batter:

1 Quart (4 cups) Heavy Cream

1 Ounce (2 T) Apple Extract

10 Egg Yolks

4 Ounces (1/2 cup) Brown Sugar

Caramel:

1 Cup Heavy Cream

2 Cups Brown Sugar

8 ounces (1 cup) Cubed Whole Butter, cold

Macerated Apples:

1/2 cup small diced apples

1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar

Zest of 1/4 lemon

To plate:

3 Slices Thick Cut Challah Bread

1/4 Cup Chopped Peanuts

Pinch Fleur De Sel

  1. Toss the apples with the sugar and lemon zest and set aside.
  2. To make the batter, bring the cream and extract to a boil and remove from the heat for about 15 minutes. Then whisk in the eggs yolks and brown sugar.
  3. For the caramel, reduce the cream by half then whisk in brown sugar until it’s completely melted. Remove from the heat and stir in the cold butter.
  4. Dip the Challah into the batter and cook in a nonstick skillet or griddle until golden brown about 3 minutes on both sides.
  5. To plate, stack the French Toast in the center of the plate, pour the caramel over that and season with Fleur De Sel. Top that with Chopped Peanuts and lastly the macerated apples.

 

