Lunchbreak: Candy Apple French Toast

Darnell Reed, Chef and Owner of Luella’s Southern Kitchen
Event:
Thanksgiving Day Brunch at Luella’s Southern Kitchen
10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
4609 North Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, Illinois 60625
http://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com
Recipe:
Candy Apple French Toast
Batter:
1 Quart (4 cups) Heavy Cream
1 Ounce (2 T) Apple Extract
10 Egg Yolks
4 Ounces (1/2 cup) Brown Sugar
Caramel:
1 Cup Heavy Cream
2 Cups Brown Sugar
8 ounces (1 cup) Cubed Whole Butter, cold
Macerated Apples:
1/2 cup small diced apples
1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar
Zest of 1/4 lemon
To plate:
3 Slices Thick Cut Challah Bread
1/4 Cup Chopped Peanuts
Pinch Fleur De Sel
- Toss the apples with the sugar and lemon zest and set aside.
- To make the batter, bring the cream and extract to a boil and remove from the heat for about 15 minutes. Then whisk in the eggs yolks and brown sugar.
- For the caramel, reduce the cream by half then whisk in brown sugar until it’s completely melted. Remove from the heat and stir in the cold butter.
- Dip the Challah into the batter and cook in a nonstick skillet or griddle until golden brown about 3 minutes on both sides.
- To plate, stack the French Toast in the center of the plate, pour the caramel over that and season with Fleur De Sel. Top that with Chopped Peanuts and lastly the macerated apples.