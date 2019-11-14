× Jose Abreu accepts his one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from the White Sox

CHICAGO – One way or the other, it really didn’t seem like either side was ready to part ways.

Jose Abreu talked about how he wanted to stay with the White Sox. General manager Rick Hahn and the organization want him back. The main question going forward in the 2019-2020 baseball offseason was the way in which they were to proceed.

On Thursday, the first step was taken to keep the first baseman on the south side for the immediate future with the hope for a long-term deal sooner than later.

Abreu accepted his one-year, $17.8 million dollar qualifying offer for the club before Major League Baseball’s deadline to either take it or pursue free agency. The first baseman, who has spent his whole career with the White Sox, chose the first option and will spend at least the 2020 series with the club.

Making his debut in Chicago in 2014, Abreu has been a consistent part of a time of change for the franchise. Initially all in to compete for a championship in his first three year, Hahn decided to fully rebuild the team in the 2017 offseason as they got rid of major league players for prospects.

Abreu was the exception and it one of the veteran leaders of a young team over the past three seasons. In the last two years he’s been named an American League All-Star and this past season led the American League in RBI with 123 on the season while also sporting a slash line of .284/.330/.503 along with 33 home runs.

Now he’ll get the shot to improve on that as the White Sox make their first postseason push in the rebuild era, just as many expected he would.