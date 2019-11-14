× Illinois lawmakers adjourn for the year without addressing casino bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers in Springfield adjourned the fall veto session Thursday and ended Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s hopes of getting a Chicago casino bill passed this year.

Lightfoot traveled to Springfield Tuesday to talk to lawmakers and push for their vote on the bill that would allow for a new casino in the city. It would also bring an estimated $200 million dollars in new revenue to the city and state coffers.

There was some maneuvering Thursday and it appeared Democrats had enough votes to get it passed, but Republicans called for more information, and the issue did not make it to the floor.

Lightfoot released a statement Thursday afternoon that said, in part, “While we are disappointed that a much-needed fix to the gaming bill won’t be made during this compressed veto session, the Chicago casino is still very much in the sightline thanks to the progress we’ve made with our state partners. … I look forward to continuing our conversations about advancing the casino starting in January. With so much potential on the line, our city and state deserve to get this done and get this done right.”