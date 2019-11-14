Former Bears safety Mark Carrier joins Sports Feed on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - During the final days of the Mike Ditka era and the start of Dave Wannstead's tenure as coach, he was one of the best secondary players in the NFL.

Mark Carrier made three Pro Bowls and was the NFC's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1990 when he had a record ten interceptions for the NFC Central Champions. After his playing and coaching career in the NFL, the former safety now works as an Associate Athletic Director for Loyola Academy.

Mark talked about all of those things along with the current edition of the Bears on Sports Feed Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Check out their wide-ranging discussion from the program in the video above or below.