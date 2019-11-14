Fight at Tinley Park high school linked to video of ‘culturally insensitive act’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A high school in Tinley Park is adding additional police Thursday after a fight stemming from a video shared with students.

The principal at Victor J. Andrew High School confirmed there was a physical altercation at the school Wednesday.

In a letter to families, Principal Bob Nolting said the situation is believed to be a result of a year-old social media post containing a video showing a "culturally insensitive act" by one of the students. Parents told WGN the video shows a student in black face with a caption that includes a racial slur.

Nolting said the video was "AirDropped" to many students, so its origins are unclear.

After the fight Wednesday, there were rumors a student had a weapon. That turned out to be unfounded.

The principal said the students involved in the fight have been disciplined. Still, some parents told WGN these issues have been going on for weeks and have spiraled out of control.

"These kids are not acting out just because they want to be a problem," said parent Tamika Howard Cherry. "They're responding and reacting to things that are occurring. You can't keep pushing kids against the wall and expect them not to come out fighting."

In the letter, the principal urged parents to talk to their children about respecting others.