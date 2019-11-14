FeedonThis: As they prep for the Rams, should the Bears attend Kaepernick’s workout?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There have been two major topics of discussion for the Bears this week - one dealing with their game this Sunday and another with an NFL event in Atlanta on Saturday.

The latter is a debate about whether or not the Bears should attend the Colin Kaepernick workout, considering the team's possible need for a quarterback with the struggles of Mitchell Trubisky continuing in his third season.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had that debate on Sports Feed Thursday night, and their discussion on the subject is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile the Bears are preparing for the Rams this Sunday night in Los Angeles in hopes of keeping their season relevant as they continue into November.

Josh and Jarrett previewed the game in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, Josh had the opportunity to host a forum at a Chicago-area event with NFL legend Peyton Manning.

He talked about that experience with Josh at the end of Social Fodder, which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plus the guys made their picks for three local college football games going on this weekend.

See who they chose in the video above.