× Federal agents search Lombard home, conduct ‘court-authorized activity’

LOMBARD, Ill. — Federal agents searched a home in Lombard Thursday conducting what they called “court-authorized activity.”

Agents were seen in and around a home in the 300 block of Harrison most of the day. The agents carried boxes and bags of items.

The FBI will only said it is a “court-authorized activity” and did not provide any additional information at this time.

It is unknown if anyone was arrested.