Federal agents search Lombard home, conduct ‘court-authorized activity’
LOMBARD, Ill. — Federal agents searched a home in Lombard Thursday conducting what they called “court-authorized activity.”
Agents were seen in and around a home in the 300 block of Harrison most of the day. The agents carried boxes and bags of items.
The FBI will only said it is a “court-authorized activity” and did not provide any additional information at this time.
It is unknown if anyone was arrested.
