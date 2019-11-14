Champions of Magic enlist the help of Paul for today’s magical Courtesy Desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago is about to get a lot more magical this holiday season! Starvox Touring Inc. presents "Champions of Magic", Monday, December 23 – Sunday, December 29, 2019. Filled with jaw-dropping performances and mesmerizing illusions, the latest British smash hit will play nine performances at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, (205 E. Randolph) featuring five of the world’s most famed magicians.

Following sold-out shows, rave reviews and a successful run in London’s West End, "Champions of Magic’s" five world-class illusionists deliver an action-packed show to entertain the entire family featuring incredible interactive magic, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, mind-blowing predictions that have to be seen to be believed and a finale beyond explanation. These mind-boggling magicians present original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else, in an explosive show that will delight audiences of all ages.

With over 30 million online views between them, the five award-winning magicians including Young and Strange, Alex McAleer, Kayla Drescher and Fernando Velasco, have been seen around the world with appearances on The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” NBC’s “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon,” “The Today Show,” “Access Hollywood” and more.

Described by the British Press as “a spectacular family show” (Heart FM) and “slick, clever, funny and amazing,” (Hereford Times) "Champions of Magic" has been witnessed by hundreds of thousands of fans across the UK and North America, including many fans who flock to see one of the world’s biggest mind-blowing illusion shows time and again.

For more information, visit https://championsofmagic.co.uk/