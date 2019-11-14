WGN reporter Ana Belaval goes tailgating for the first time

Posted 10:22 AM, November 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

WGN's feature reporter Ana Belaval goes tailgating for the first time at the Bears game. Watch to find out happens!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.