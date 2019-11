Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Markham Professional Firefighters Local 3209 has paired up with 'A Road 2 Help' to host a Red and Blue Face Off boxing match between police officers and firefighters from all over the South suburbs. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to 'A Road 2 Help' for suicide awareness for police, fire, and former military in need of help.

Markham Park District:

16053 Richmond Ave.

Markham, IL 60428

Date of Event: Saturday Nov. 16