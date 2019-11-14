9-year-old girl unresponsive at school, pronounced dead at hospital

CHICAGO — A young girl died Tuesday after she was found unresponsive at an elementary school on Chicago’s South Side..

Police said emergency crews were called to Walter S. Christopher Elementary School, in the 5000 block of South Artesian Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 9-year-old girl, who had a history of medical conditions, was in cardiac arrest inside the nurse’s office, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Police said the girl was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they have categorized the instance as “non-crminal” and are conducting a death investigation.

No other information has been provided.

