2 men shot in the head in Little Village: officials

CHICAGO — Chicago police said two men were shot in the head in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Police said the men, ages 20 and 24, were traveling north on Pulaski Avenue near the 2700 block of South Pulaski Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they were approached by a dark-colored SUV. Police said someone in the car fired shots. The 20-year-old was struck once to the head and shoulder and the 24-year-old was struck once to the head.

Shortly after the shooting, the men's vehicle crashed into another SUV causing the SUV to rear-end another vehicle. The people in that vehicle declined emergency care.

The two men who were shot were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A neighborhood resident said the area has been "bad news" lately with gang activity.