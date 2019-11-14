16-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Albany Park

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Albany Park during an attempted robbery, according to officials.

Chicago police said the teen was in the alley in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue around 3 p.m. when someone in a dark blue car with tinted windows approached him and demanded his belongings. A person in the car then displayed a handgun and fired shots, striking the teen in the leg, police said.

The teen self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

No one was taken into custody.

No further information was provided.

