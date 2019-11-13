× Woman injured after car accident involving police vehicle

CHICAGO — A woman was critically injured after a car accident involving a Chicago police vehicle.

Police said officers were speaking with a 34-year-old woman in the 2000 block of East 71st Street around 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday. As officers were leaving the area, police said her right leg “became stuck” under the passenger side tire of the squad car.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information was provided.