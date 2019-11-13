WGN Special Coverage: First public hearing in President Trump impeachment inquiry

Video captures Chicago-area veteran surprising parents with visit

Posted 10:57 AM, November 13, 2019, by and
GENEVA, Ill. — The chef and owner of the popular "All Chocolate Kitchen" in Geneva, Illinois got the surprise of a lifetime when his veteran son came home to see him.

Alain Roby and his wife were trading their car for a new one. What they didn't know was who would be in the passenger seat of their new car — their son, who was returning home from the Army.

Private First Class Adrian Roby was returning home as a high honor graduate with the Army. His parents had not seem him in about a year before the surprise. The family can thank Adrian's brother for the surprise, as he had set the whole thing up.

