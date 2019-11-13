Tribune shuts down Spanish newspaper ‘Hoy’
CHICAGO — Tribune Publishing is closing the doors on Hoy, its Spanish-language newspaper.
According to an announcement Tuesday, print and online publications will end on Dec. 13.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Hoy has served the city’s Latino community for 16 years and was launched in 2003 as a daily newspaper by Tribune Co.
A spokesman for Tribune Publishing said they “anticipate providing all affected employees the opportunity to take open positions inside the company.” He also said Tribune Publishing is “aggressively exploring other options” to serve Hispanic readers.
