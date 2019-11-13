Sunday Brunch: Jarred Egg with Bacon Jam

Franco Francese, co-owner of Course Italian at the Glenview Park Golf Club shared his recipe for jarred egg with bacon jam. Course Italian opened in June.
Jarred Egg:
Ingredients
1 cup polenta, cooked smooth with parm and butter
2 eggs
2 tbsp. bacon jam (recipe to follow)
1 oz. smoked cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Add the polenta to the bottom of a mason jar and crack two eggs (watch for shell).
- Season with salt and top with the cheese.
- Wrap with plastic or with the lid and place in simmering water bath (enough water to cover the eggs but leaving space on top).
- Cook for about 15 minutes or until the whites are set and the yolk is still runny, the remove from the water, remove the lid or plastic wrap and top with the bacon jam and fresh chives.
Bacon Jam (this goes on top of the Jarred Egg)
Ingredients
1 qt. bacon, finely diced (or breakfast sausage)
1 qt. diced white onions
1 tsp. chili flakes
2 cups apple cider vinegar
2 cups maple syrup
Salt (to taste)
Instructions
- Render the bacon (or sausage) in a low pan. As the fat renders and meat browns, turn the heat up.
- Add the onions, chili and season with salt. Cook until darkly browned. More color=more love!
- Add the vinegar and scrape the bottom of the pot to loosen any browned spots and fond, then add the syrup and simmer until thick and jam-like.