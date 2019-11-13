× Sam Kerr’s great run with the Chicago Red Stars comes to a close

CHICAGO – When it comes to the history of the franchise, it would be hard to argue that anyone was better when putting on their uniform.

Sam Kerr’s time with the Chicago Red Stars featured both personal and league records along with the team’s best finish during their time in the National Women’s Soccer League.

But after two years, her time with the team has come to an end.

Thank you for everything, Sam 👏 MORE | https://t.co/juGOHlj1lG pic.twitter.com/VjYw9N4rgE — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) November 13, 2019

Reported a number of week ago, Kerr officially left the Red Stars on Wednesday as she signed with Chelsea FC women’s team in London.

“On behalf of everyone at the Red Stars and our supporters we want to thank Sam for her commitment and contributions to Chicago over the past 2 years,” said Red Stars Owner Arnim Whisler in a statement released by the team. “We wish Sam all the best on the next step in her journey. Sam’s spirit, grit, talent, and humor are very special and will be missed.”

Acquired in a trade before the 2018 season, Kerr was the most prolific scorer not only on the team but the entire NWSL. She was the Golden Boot award winner for the league in both seasons with the club, scoring 16 goals in 2018 then a record 18 this past season en route to being named the league’s MVP.

She was the first member of the Red Stars to receive that honor and her goal against the Portland Thorns in the NWSL semifinal gave the franchise their first-ever playoff win in the league. They’d advance to the NWSL championship match for the first time but lost to the North Carolina Courage in Cary, NC.

“We wish Sam nothing but the best,” said Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames in a statement released by the team. “She is an incredible person on and off the field and we will continue to support her from Chicago.”

Because when she was here, Kerr did everything she could do to support the Red Stars in two very memorable seasons.