Nurse shot and killed while walking home from work in Little Village

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while walking home from work in Little Village Tuesday.

Frank Aguilar, 32, was walking in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a gray SUV drove by and someone in the vehicle fired a gun hitting Aguilar in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aguilar’s family said he was on his way to his home near 32nd Street and Hamlin. He had just finished his shift at Misericordia Nursing Home where he worked as a nurse. He was carrying a laundry basket and was still in his scrubs.

His family said Aguilar called 911 himself. He was giving himself first aid when paramedics arrived.

His family believes the shooting was a cruel case of mistaken identity.

Aguilar is the youngest of five siblings. They say he had a great sense of humor, a love of travel and of public service.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.

No one is in custody.