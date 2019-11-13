November, 2019’s bonechilling open is now the 2nd coldest in 149 years; record-breaking lows recorded south to the Gulf Coast Wednesday; a slow temp rebound has begun— 40° highs to bring readings closer to normal next week

Posted 11:05 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07PM, November 13, 2019
