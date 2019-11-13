Luis Medina returns to Sports Feed to talk Bears & Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The last time he appeared on Sports Feed, he like many were talking about the Bears as a Super Bowl contender.

Now Luis Medina is wondering if the team can still make a run for the playoffs after a 4-5 start to the 2019 season.

The Bleacher Nation writer talked about the disappointing first nine games of the season with Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed Wednesday evening, discussing a number of topics on the group as they look ahead to the Rams this weekend.

Luis also talked about the Cubs transition from Joe Maddon to David Ross along with the chance that they part ways with a key member of the group's core.

To watch is full discussion with Jarrett, click on the video above or below.