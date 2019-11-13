First look at Christian Serratos as Selena in new Netflix series

Get ready to grab your hankies, Selena fans.

“Walking Dead” star Christian Serratos has been cast as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in a new Netflix series.

“Selena: The Series” will follow along as “Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music,” according to the streaming service.

On Tuesday Netflix released a video showing Serratos apparently prepping for the role.

In the first look clip the actress is shown in one of Quintanilla’s most famous outfits and sporting her trademark red lipsticked look while singing her hit with Los Dinos titled “Como La Flor.”

The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer — who performed under just her first name — was poised for crossover success when she was fatally shot in 1995 by her fan club president and friend Yolanda Saldívar.

The series is being made in cooperation with the late singer’s family who serve as executive producers.

TV Line reported that the cast has been rounded out with Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, her father and manager; Gabriel Chavarria as the singer’s oldest brother, A.B. Quintanilla; Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette Quintanilla; Seidy Lopez as their mother Marcella Quintanilla; and newcomer Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena.

In 1997 Jennifer Lopez portrayed Quintanilla in the film “Selena.”

No premiere date has been announced yet for “Selena: The Series.”