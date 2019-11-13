× Family demands answers after 12-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted at Evanston middle school

EVANSTON, Ill. — A mother and father are demanding answers after they claim their daughter was sexually assaulted at an Evanston middle school, and the man they claim did it has not been arrested or charged.

The family said the 12-year-old was assaulted by a custodian in a girls’ bathroom at Haven Middle School, 2417 Prairie Ave., on Oct. 4.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, school officials from Evanston-Skokie School District 65 sent an email to parents saying they received a report that a staff member engaged in inappropriate conduct toward a student. They said that staff member was put on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Tuesday, a lawyer representing the family sent a letter to Evanston officials and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office asking why no one had been charged in the incident. The letter said the girl picked the suspect out of a line-up and submitted a rape kit at a hospital. It also said the parents demand to know the identity of the suspect.

“The family deserved answers from Evanston police,” family attorney Andrew Stroth told the Sun-Times.

The Evanston Police Department has not released a comment.

42.061581 -87.697780