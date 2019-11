Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Elton John just can't say good-bye to his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, so he's extending it.

The world tour includes 24 new stops in North America — with two concerts in Chicago.

Elton is scheduled to perform at Chicago's United Center on June 19 and 20 of 2020.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 22. Fan pre-sales begin Nov. 14.

For more details, go to: www.eltonjohn.com