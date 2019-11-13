Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold lingers through the weekend
-
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
-
Snow – and then a cold weekend
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Windy and cold weekend
-
Cold air moves in overnight and frigid wind chills early next week
-
-
Snow moves out — windchills are next: Friday frigid’s forecast
-
Great weather for Bears game; cold, rainy rest of week
-
Colder weather moves in for the weekend
-
Week begins a little warmer before cold weather returns
-
Saturday is coldest morning since May 4
-
-
Rainy, windy Monday on the way after nice weekend
-
Warmer weather lingers for a few days
-
Snow moves out but bitter cold is next