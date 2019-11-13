City Council meeting Wednesday after Lightfoot’s day of lobbying in Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with lawmakers in Springfield, but she left without any deals that would help balance her proposed budget and avoid raising taxes.

House Speaker Mike Madigan welcomed Lightfoot who met with with the Democratic Caucus for about an hour.

But Lightfoot left the State Capitol without seeing any movement on her push for a graduated real estate transfer tax to fill a $50 million budget hole. That has raised the likelihood of Lightfoot’s plan B.

"I think everybody would like to avoid that," Lightfoot said. "People feel that property tax burden really directly given what's happened over the course of this year with property tax assessments and so-forth. But can’t take that entirely off the table."

Lightfoot also talked hiring and cuts in some services.

The mayor did get some traction on her push for changing the tax structure on a Chicago casino.

On that, lightfoot got an assurance of support and help from Gov. JB Pritzker.

The full City Council must approve the mayor’s 2020 budget by the end of this year, but it is not on the agenda for aldermen Wednesday morning.

Although a public hearing on the 2020 budget is expected before adjournment Wednesday.