BGA files lawsuit over records involving CPD Supt. Johnson found ‘slumped over’ in car

Posted 11:35 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, November 13, 2019

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is facing a lawsuit over its refusal to share information about the night Supt. Eddie Johnson was found asleep inside his parked car.

The Better Government Association is suing after they say the Chicago Police Department denied their request seeking access to “all reports, dash camera videos, body camera videos, and other records” related to the Oct. 17 incident.

The CPD claims that would interfere with the inspector general’s investigation.

Johnson, 60, was found after midnight near his Bridgeport home. A 911 caller reported seeing a man “slumped over” and “asleep” in a vehicle near 34th and Aberdeen streets at a stop sign. Officers responded to the scene and the police department confirmed it was Johnson in the car.

Johnson blamed it on a failure to take his blood pressure medication, but also told Mayor Lori Lightfoot he’d had a couple of drinks before driving home.

