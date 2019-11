Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Jess Shatkin is the author of "Born to be Wild: Why teens take risks and how we can keep them safe." He stopped by WGN Morning News Wednesday to discuss why teens are hardwired for risky behavior – and what parents can do to minimize the harm.

If you want to learn more, you can see Shatkin at noon Wednesday at the Marquardt District 15 Administration Center in Glendale Heights. He'll also be at Glenbard North High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday.