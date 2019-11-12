Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149

Not just cold: Record-breaking cold never seen in 149 years

Cold weather is no stranger around Chicagoland in winter, but to be this cold this early is truly unprecedented.

The high of 17 degrees missed the “normal” high for this date by an astounding 33 degrees and blew away the previous record for the coldest high temperature on November 12 of 28 degrees set back in 1995. Never before since weather records began in 1871 has the temperature been this cold this early in the season.

Light snow, which arrives by Wednesday night, will bring a slight moderation in the extreme cold in the days ahead but temperatures are expected to remain well below normal for mid-November.

Chicago was not alone in its cold weather misery. Many other cities shivered with us breaking cold temperature records.

